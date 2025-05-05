Technology  May 5, 2025

Alta Resource Technologies adds millions to seed round

Alta Resource Technologies Inc., a Boulder company that is developing a technological process that uses custom-designed proteins to more efficiently, cleanly and cheaply separate rare earth metals, recently tacked on $4.4 million to its seed fundraising round, bringing its total haul to $10 million.

