CU launches Boulder Climate Ventures startup program with Bill Gates’ support

BOULDER — The University of Colorado, with the backing of Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy initiative, has launched Boulder Climate Ventures, a program aimed at helping CU students found startup companies that address climate challenges.

“Founded by Bill Gates in 2015, Breakthrough Energy is a global initiative that accelerates climate and energy solutions through innovation and investment. Through this collaboration, Boulder Climate Ventures — led by the Center for Ethics and Social Responsibility (CESR) and the Deming Center for Entrepreneurship at the Leeds School of Business — will connect graduate students, primarily from business, engineering and science backgrounds, to Breakthrough Energy’s extensive global network of innovators, researchers and investors,” CU said in a news release. “This network will help students transform their climate solutions into scalable market-ready ventures.”

CU is the first public university in the United States to join the Breakthrough Energy network, joining private schools Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“We have the student ingenuity, strong faculty support, cutting-edge research and supportive ecosystem to catalyze the technological transformations the world needs,” Andrew Mayock, CU vice chancellor for sustainability, said in a statement. “This program is a prime example of where we’re headed as a university and broader community.”The Boulder Climate Ventures program’s curriculum includes a two-part entrepreneurship course launching in fall 2025.

