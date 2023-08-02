Agribusiness  August 2, 2023

CU Boulder eyes sunflowers to strengthen crops

BizWest Staff

BOULDER – Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder are looking to make sunflowers even tougher than they already are, in an attempt to help other crops survive climate change.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the research product’s goal is to make sunflowers more resilient and breed different varieties to thrive in different climates. That process, said CU Boulder professor and principal investigator Nolan Kane, could be transferable to other crops.

Related Content

CU Buffs athletics leaves Pac 12 after 12 years for Big 12

 July 27, 2023

Hall of Fame: Larry Gold advances biotechnology with patents, businesses

 July 21, 2023

Bernthal named executive director of Silicon Flatirons

 June 6, 2023