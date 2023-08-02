CU Boulder eyes sunflowers to strengthen crops

BOULDER – Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder are looking to make sunflowers even tougher than they already are, in an attempt to help other crops survive climate change.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the research product’s goal is to make sunflowers more resilient and breed different varieties to thrive in different climates. That process, said CU Boulder professor and principal investigator Nolan Kane, could be transferable to other crops.