Ent joins national campaign to promote credit unions

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ent Credit Union has joined a coalition of credit unions across the country to launch a public-relations initiative aimed at defending and promoting the “unique advantages of credit unions in today’s financial landscape on behalf of members across America,” according to a press release.

This group, known as Collaborative Public Relations Action, will use the campaign to highlight how credit unions are “providing innovative financial solutions, fostering community-driven economic growth and empowering underserved populations.”

“We’ve always talked about credit unions working together, and now is the perfect time to show that collaboration is more than just talk,” Amy Nigrelli, chief marketing officer for Ent, said in a prepared statement. “By teaming up, we can make a bigger impact on more lives and continue to share the credit union magic with Coloradans up and down the Front Range.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Participating credit unions include:



Bethpage Federal Credit Union, New York.

Community Financial Credit Union, Michigan.

Credit Union 1, Alaska.

Ent Credit Union, Colorado.

Everwise Credit Union, Indiana.

Marine Credit Union, Wisconsin.

OneAZ Credit Union, Arizona.

Vantage West Credit Union, Arizona.

Verity Credit Union, Washington.

WEOKIE Credit Union, Oklahoma.

COPRA’s goal is to educate the public about the role that credit unions play in supporting local communities and small businesses. The initiative will include local and national media outreach, social-media insights, thought-leadership content and community events.

Ent operates locations in Firestone, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont, Loveland, Timnath and Windsor in Northern Colorado.