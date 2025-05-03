Fort Collins Rescue Mission launches $1.4M campaign

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins Rescue Mission has launched a $1.4 million challenge match program for the “More Than …” campaign to build a Homeless Resolution Center.

The challenge will last until Dec. 31 or until the full amount is raised, with every dollar raised being matched.

The $1.4 million challenge is being funded by two separate community partners, with $650,000 from the NoCo Housing Fund, a donor-advised fund within the NoCo Foundation, and the remaining $750,000 from a foundation that wishes to remain anonymous.



The matching gift from the NoCo Housing Fund will help launch the NoCo Housing Initiative, a new effort of the NoCo Foundation, designed to make a meaningful impact across the full spectrum of housing needs — from homelessness to rental housing and homeownership.

To date, the More Than … campaign has raised $24.7 million of a $27 million goal.

“Help leads to hope,” Seth Forwood, vice president of programs for the Fort Collins Rescue Mission, said in a prepared statement. “This dollar-for-dollar matching challenge is essential for getting the More Than … campaign over the finish line so we can begin construction of our homeless resolution center. A donor’s dollar goes twice as far now which will help provide hope to individuals experiencing homelessness in our community.”

The planned 38,000-square-foot center, set to be built on Mason Street near the intersection of North College Avenue and Hibdon Court, will provide beds for up to 250 men, and also includes a day center, ADA accessibility, need-based dorms, private meeting space for intake and case management, and offices for internal staff and external partners.

The Fort Collins Rescue Center’s current facility encompasses about 5,000 square feet and can accommodate 89 men and is no longer adequate to meet the needs in Fort Collins, according to a press release.

“We are incredibly close to the finish line on the $27 million More Than… campaign to build a new homeless resolution center,” Mary Vivo, director of philanthropy for the Fort Collins Rescue Mission, said in a prepared statement. “The commitment of these two donation challenges is exactly the type of momentum we need to complete the campaign and start putting shovels into the ground. Don’t miss the opportunity to personally invest in changing lives in our community by making the center a reality.”

