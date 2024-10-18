Ent Credit Union to open second service center in west Greeley

GREELEY — Ent Credit Union will open its newest service center at 8010 10th St. in west Greeley on Oct. 23.

This will be Ent’s second Greeley location, the first being at 4735 W. 25th St. It also is the 58th branch in the Front Range. Branches offer a range of financial services, including personal and business banking, mortgage lending and more. The Greeley site also has two drive-up interactive teller machines.

“Since opening our first service center in Greeley in the summer of 2023, we have been grateful for the warm reception Ent has received from residents looking for better banking,” Woojae Bae, service center manager for the West Greeley branch, said in a news release. “We have enjoyed getting to know members both in-center and at the various events and activities we sponsor throughout the area. Our new center in fast-growing west Greeley is intended to make banking as easy and efficient as possible for new and existing members.”

Two years ago, Ent started its Weld County expansion, opening locations in Windsor and in Greeley. This second Greeley location is the last on the books for now, but Ent is always examining the needs to grow, said Fred Jacobs, spokesman for the credit union.

“The first one was so well received in Greeley, this one became a necessity almost,” Jacobs said. “But I don’t think anyone has said that’s it. We’ll go where the need demands.”

The credit union also has planned Ent Express in the parking lot of a Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) store in west Greeley. It is expected to become operational by the end of the year.

With nearly $10 billion in assets, Ent serves more than 550,000 members at 58 service centers across the Front Range.

