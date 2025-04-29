Crawford Child Advocacy Center hires ex-Boys & Girls Clubs VP as leader

FORT COLLINS — The Crawford Child Advocacy Center in Fort Collins recently hired Travis Hitt as its new executive director, a role he takes over from Robert Fallbeck, who led CCAC for seven years.

Hitt previously held leadership roles with the United Way and Boys & Girls Clubs organizations in Weld County.

CCAC provides support and advocacy services to victims of child abuse in Northern Colorado.

“Under Hitt’s leadership, CCAC will expand its efforts to unite the community in supporting child abuse survivors, strengthening families, and preventing future harm,” CCAC said in a news release. “The organization will continue to provide forensic interviews, family advocacy, medical services, and abuse prevention education to ensure that every child has access to justice and healing.”

