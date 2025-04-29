 April 29, 2025

Woodward ‘confident’ firm can maintain financial performance despite tariffs

Woodward Inc.’s headquarters in Fort Collins. Courtesy Woodward
Woodward's leadership expressed confidence in its ability to maintain its financial projections for the second half of 2025 despite the federal government’s tariff strategy. 

