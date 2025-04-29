Cybersecurity firm Exabeam hires chief legal officer

BROOMFIELD — Exabeam Inc., a Broomfield-based cybersecurity company, recently hired Kiley LePage as its chief legal officer, a role where the firm said she will “oversee all legal matters across the organization and serve as a key member of the executive leadership team, providing strategic counsel to support the growth of Exabeam through partnerships and business development.”

She previously served as general counsel and secretary at Compuware Corp.

“As threats grow more sophisticated and the regulatory landscape continues to shift, legal strategy plays a critical role in driving sustainable growth,” LePage said in a prepared statement.

Exabeam merged with LogRhythm Inc., a local computer data security company, last May.

