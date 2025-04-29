Real Estate & Construction  April 29, 2025

Owners swap industrial buildings in $19.4M deal

A newly built 20,500-square-foot industrial building at 2505 Draft Horse Court in Loveland had been a temporary home to Schlosser Signs Inc., which is moving to Windsor.
By

The owners of industrial buildings in Loveland and Windsor have traded those assets in a $19.4 million transaction brokered by Cushman & Wakefield.

Related Posts

With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
Categories: Real Estate & Construction Sunday Weekly Today's News Schlosser Signs Inc.
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...