8 CE credits available for real estate agents at Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit

LOVELAND — Real estate professionals are eligible to earn eight continuing-education credits at the sixth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, scheduled for April 4 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Loveland.

The credits, available to all licensed real estate agents, are offered through the Boulder-Longmont Association of Realtors and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.

The conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with sessions focused on aspects of residential and commercial real estate, including a residential forecast by Dennis Schick, broker/owner of Re/Max Alliance.

Ryan Schaefer, CEO of NAI Affinity, will provide a commercial forecast.

Other sessions will explore:

The Lending Horizon: exploring how rising interest rates will impact the lending environment for commercial real estate, including loans coming up for renewal.

Housing Policy Landscape: a discussion of state and local policy initiatives to boost housing construction, including affordable housing.

Job-Growth Forecast, exploring which industries will generate the most demand for commercial real estate.

The New Paradigm: Recent court settlements mean that residential commission structures will look a lot more like those already in place on the commercial side. Commercial brokers will explain how deals are structured, providing lessons for the residential sector.

Breaking Ground: exploring new development projects in seven area cities.

Broker Commissions: how recent and ongoing litigation over broker commissions will affect the brokerage community and consumers.

Demographic Changes: How changes in demographics and population trends will affect demand for commercial and residential real estate.

Registration for the conference can be accomplished on the BizWest website. The registration fee is $80. CE credits are purchased separately and are available for $20.

Title sponsors include Elevations Credit Union, EPS Group/Northern Engineering, McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc., NAI Affinity and Re/Max Alliance.