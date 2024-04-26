Former Sears site at Greeley Mall to be auctioned

GREELEY — The vacant 2.8-acre site adjacent to Greeley Mall where a Sears department store once stood will be auctioned beginning in May.

Los Angeles-based Commercial Real Estate Exchange Inc. (CREXI) will conduct the auction beginning May 6 and May 8, with a starting bid of $50,000.

At the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 34 and 23rd Avenue, the site has about 350 feet of frontage along the highway and lies just north of the surviving mall.

SPONSORED CONTENT How Platte River Power Authority is accelerating its energy transition Platte River Power Authority, the community-owned wholesale electricity provider for Northern Colorado, has a history of bold initiatives.

The 86,000-square-foot building, which had been built in 1971, was sold for $3.705 million and then demolished in 2019 after having sat empty since Sears’ national chain of department stores closed the Greeley location in January 2018 and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The sale had been part of a $5.2 billion acquisition of Sears assets across the country by ESL Investments Inc. An affiliate of ESL Investments, Chicago-based Transform Holdco LLC, was listed on sales documents as the buyer of the Greeley store.

Greeley economic-development officials had said then that they hoped that once the building was torn down, the site could be a fresh canvas to be used for new construction by a single retailer or a variety of them.