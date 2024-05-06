Harbor Wealth Management acquired by Cleveland investment adviser

BOULDER — MAI Capital Management LLC, an Ohio-based adviser specializing in investment and financial planning for high-net-worth individuals and families, has acquired Boulder’s Harbor Wealth Management.

Founded by Elyse Foster in 1988, Harbor has offices in Boulder and Denver with $321 million in client assets under management at the time of the acquisition, terms of which were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome Harbor to our growing MAI team and to expand our presence in Colorado,” Rick Buoncore, managing partner at MAI, said in a prepared statement. “Harbor not only shares our client-first mentality, but also has a track record of creating innovative solutions for clients, such as unique services for young professionals and women.”

SPONSORED CONTENT Select your Republic Services residential cart now! In preparation for Republic Services becoming the primary provider of residential recycling, yard trimmings, and trash, residents should now select the best cart size and service schedule for their household needs.

Harbor Wealth Management will adopt MAI’s brand identity, according to an MAI news release.