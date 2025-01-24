Boulder to develop arts, culture roadmap

BOULDER — Boulder’s Office of Arts and Culture is beginning the planning process for its Boulder Arts Blueprint, a two-phase roadmap to guide the city’s arts and culture investments over the next decade.

“By drawing on extensive research, stakeholder input, community voices and expert insights in creative development, the Blueprint Phase One will build on the community’s vision that is found in the Sustainability, Equity and Resilience Framework,” the city said in a news release. “The Blueprint will then integrate with the update of the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan to refine policies and create guidance for how the city can be a responsible steward of new funding made available by the passage of the Arts, Culture and Heritage tax in 2023.”

The Boulder Arts Blueprint “is designed to be shaped by and for our community,” Boulder arts and culture Lauren Click said in a prepared statement. “How do you want to experience art in Boulder? Do you dream of more venues, festivals, cultural events, youth-focused art programs, public art or greater support for individual artists? This is a unique opportunity to contribute to a shared vision for our future.”

