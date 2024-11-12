 November 12, 2024

Playa Bowls franchise coming to Boulder

Playa Bowls
By

BOULDER — Playa Bowls, a national restaurant chain specializing in fruit bowls and smoothies, will soon open a franchise location in Boulder.

Operated by franchisees Cody Benisch and Robert Wissing, the Boulder store “is set to open near the University of Colorado by year’s end,” a Playa Bowls news release said.

The brand has more than 275 restaurants in 23 states. systemwide, operating in 23 states, including Colorado stores in Denver, Edgewater and Aurora. 

