Playa Bowls franchise coming to Boulder
BOULDER — Playa Bowls, a national restaurant chain specializing in fruit bowls and smoothies, will soon open a franchise location in Boulder.
Operated by franchisees Cody Benisch and Robert Wissing, the Boulder store “is set to open near the University of Colorado by year’s end,” a Playa Bowls news release said.
The brand has more than 275 restaurants in 23 states. systemwide, operating in 23 states, including Colorado stores in Denver, Edgewater and Aurora.
