Underground Printing opens Boulder location

Underground Printing has opened a Boulder location at 1350 College Ave. Courtesy Underground Printing.

BOULDER — Underground Printing LLC, a Michigan-based producer of custom printed apparel, promotional products and licensed collegiate merchandise, has opened a retail location at 1350 College Ave. in Boulder.

The location in Boulder’s University Hill district across from the University of Colorado campus represents Underground’s first in Colorado.

Underground Printing has evolved from a college dorm-room business into a national brand with 30 locations.

Underground’s Boulder location features licensed University of Colorado gear and locally inspired designs. The store also provides custom printing services for personalized T-shirts for student organizations or branded merchandise for local companies,

“Our goal is to be the go-to destination for custom apparel, whether it’s for a campus event, a local business, or an outdoor adventure,” Ryan Gregg, co-founder & CEO of Underground Printing, said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to open our doors in Boulder and become a part of the CU Boulder community.”

Underground Printing offers pre-printed University of Colorado and Boulder gear. Courtesy Underground Printing.

