Boulder grants aim for more affordable business space

An aerial view of downtown Boulder. Courtesy City of Boulder

BOULDER — The City of Boulder has launched an Affordable Commercial Grant Pilot Program to help businesses meet the high cost of locating.

The grants will provide funding to owners of commercial buildings, managers of commercial properties and business ventures proposing new, expanded or repurposed uses for currently vacant commercial spaces or redeveloped facilities offering retail, office or industrial spaces at below-market rates.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, applications must be turned in to the program website by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 7 for the grants, which are partially funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.