Gaylord Rockies plans to add hundreds of rooms

Dallas Heltzell/BizWest

AURORA — The Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center has submitted plans to the city of Aurora that call for adding 450 rooms to the hotel at 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd.

The expansion plans, according to multiple media reports, include a 47,000-square-foot indoor addition to its water park.