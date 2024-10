Longtime sports bar next to Coors Field closed

DENVER — The Sports Column, which has served Rockies fans from its location adjacent to Coors Field for nearly 30 years, closed last month.

The owner of the 1930 Blake St. building is looking for a new tenant to lease the space, according to BusinessDen.

