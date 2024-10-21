Masonville Mercantile closed after nearly 130 years in business
MASONVILLE — Antiques and clothing shop Masonville Mercantile closed on Sunday after 128 years in business.
The property where the business stands will be sold in a public auction next month, according to a Coloradoan report.
