 October 21, 2024

Masonville Mercantile closed after nearly 130 years in business

Biz West illustration
By

MASONVILLE — Antiques and clothing shop Masonville Mercantile closed on Sunday after 128 years in business.

The property where the business stands will be sold in a public auction next month, according to a Coloradoan report

