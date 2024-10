Which Colorado community is Whataburger coming to next?

EL PASO COUNTY — Texas fast food chain Whataburger is planning to build a restaurant location in Falcon, an unincorporated part of El Paso County near Colorado Springs.

The company, which opened its first Colorado Springs-area location in 2022, told the Colorado Springs Gazette that it could be about two years before the Falcon restaurant is built.

