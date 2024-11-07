Boulder takes center stage in thriller film

Anthony Mackie and Morena Baccarin star in “Elevation.” Source: Vertical

BOULDER — A thriller film shot in and around Denver and Boulder will open in theaters on Friday, but has been shown at sneak previews in the area.

According to KMGH Channel 7, director George Nolfi’s new film “Elevation,” starring Anthony Mackie and Morena Baccarin, is a post-apocalyptic story set in the Rocky Mountains in which a single father and two women venture from the safety of their homes to face monstrous creatures and save a young boy’s life. Nolfi said the story “is that three years ago, humanity was wiped out and the people who survived all managed to get above 8,000 feet, and for some reason, the calamity affected the people below 8,000 feet.”

Nolfi and independent film distributor Vertical held multiple early premiers in Boulder and Denver on Monday.

