Superior couple opens art studio

CBArt Studios co-founders Cora Bracho-Troconis and Steve Leeds. Courtesy CBArt Studios

SUPERIOR — A couple who taught art classes and workshops for years throughout Boulder are opening their own brick-and-mortar art studio in Superior.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, CBArt Studios founders Cora Bracho-Troconis and Steve Leeds will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at 406 Center Drive, Unit C, in Superior Marketplace. Then from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, the studio will hold an open house with a variety of workshops and activities.

