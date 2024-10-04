Winner’s Circle entertainment venue opening next month in Longmont

LONGMONT — Winner’s Circle, a family entertainment center, is expected to open up shop in Longmont in early November.

The business, Winner’s Circle Inc., is owned and operated by Adam Schubert and Leslie Schubert and will be located at 2251 Ken Pratt Blvd., former home of The Wild Game and an Office Depot before that.

The roughly 28,000-square-foot venue will include an arcade, duck-pin bowling, digitally scored ax-throwing, miniature golf, a kitchen and two full-service bars.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“We wanted to create a place that offers something for everyone, whether you’re here for a family outing, a corporate event, or just a fun night out with friends,” Adam Schubert said in a prepared statement.

Winner’s Circle “will have around 150 employees” once it’s up and running, a company representative told BizWest in an email.

An exact opening date has yet to be determined.