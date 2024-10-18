Limited-Series Podcast “United by Fire” explores 2020 wildfire season

Kristan Uhlenbrock interviews Eric Folwell, a forester with Rocky Mountain Resource Protection, during a wildfire mitigation project on private land in Allenspark, CO. Courtesy The Institute for Science & Policy / Denver Museum of Nature & Science

DENVER — The Institute of Science & Policy, a project of the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, released “United by Fire,” the fourth season of its podcast, Laws of Notion.

“United by Fire” explores Colorado’s 2020 wildfire season, specifically the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires.

“Tackling the complex topic that is wildfire allows us to examine the intersections of science, decision-making, and our human nature and try to define what success looks like for our communities,” said Institute Executive Director Kristan Uhlenbrock, in a news release. “We’ve reached a critical moment of rethinking what we know when it comes to fires in the West.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

The audio and video trailer and first episode are available on all major podcast distributors and the podcast website, with new episodes released weekly.

Throughout the series, the podcast explores the perspective of residents and firefighters, ecologists, land managers, community planners and entrepreneurs who are working to build a more wildfire-resilient future, the release said. The series also explores “the role of our built environment, how fires impact forests and watersheds and how people reckon with our history of fire suppression, all while grappling with difficult choices,” the release stated.

Listen to the series trailer on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or visit the podcast website.

For more information, visit institute.dmns.org/united-by-fire and lawsofnotion.org.

on Facebook on LinkedIn