Protect Our Winters Stoke Fest Film Tour plans 5 October stops

A skier plows through fresh powder at Purgatory Resort in Southwest Colorado. Courtesy Purgatory Resort, Scott DW Smith

BOULDER — Protect Our Winters, a Boulder-based climate-advocacy organization, will make five stops in October in Colorado, Montant and Nevada.

“POW will screen a range of new films being released in the coming weeks, in addition to “The Hypocrite,” Amie Engerbretson’s documentary film that addresses imperfect climate advocacy,” the group said in a news release. “Amie explores her own perceived hypocrisy, and throughout the film, dissects her inner battles with advocating for the climate while pursuing travel that leads to a potentially significant carbon footprint. Along the way, she connects with fellow athletes to discuss a shared passion for the outdoors and the climate conversation.”

The tour will make the following stops:

Oct. 7, Bozeman, Montana, The ELM Theatre.

Oct. 8, Missoula, Montana, The Wilma Theatre.

Oct. 10, Glenwood Springs, Colorado Mountain College.

Oct. 11, Durango, Fort Lewis College.

Oct. 15, Reno, Nevada, University of Nevada.

Oct. 29, Virtual Stoke Fest.

“At POW, we’re all about rallying the outdoor community to make a real impact on climate, and storytelling is one of our key tools to make that happen. We’re dedicated to sharing powerful stories of climate action that inspire the Outdoor State to take meaningful steps for their country and communities, both now and in the future,” Donny O’Neill, POW content director, said in the release. “This commitment shines through in the exceptional films we’re bringing to this year’s Stoke Fest tour, and it’s echoed by our Alliance members who are passionate about sharing these narratives with our audience and beyond. This isn’t just a film tour; it’s a reflection of the climate movement in action.”