Triple Crown merges with sports evaluation company

FORT COLLINS — Triple Crown Sports, a Fort Collins facilitator of youth and amateur sports experiences, has merged with College Sports Evaluation, which provides data and analytics capabilities.

College Sports will gather and interpret performance data in a variety of softball, baseball and volleyball settings. The merger also has opened an opportunity for athletes of all ages in the brand new CSE Performance Lab, which opened this spring at the TCS home office in Fort Collins, according to a press statement from Triple Crown.

The CSE Performance Lab measures and assesses the physical capacities of athletes. High-speed cameras, 3D modeling, force plates, ball flight tracking and data storage and delivery solutions are deployed to help younger athletes grow skills and better prepare for college recruiting, while players on college rosters can monitor their evolution and prepare for more useful options.

SPONSORED CONTENT Prioritizing mental health in hospice care Prioritizing mental health support alongside physical comfort, Pathways hospice care aims to enhance the quality of life for patients and their families during one of life's most challenging transitions.

The CSE Performance Lab is part of a multi-million-dollar facilities investment at Triple Crown Sports that includes improvements to the two softball fields located on the company’s campus. Those fields will be used in late June to showcase 30 of the top 14-, 16- and 18-year old softball teams in the nation at the inaugural P5 fastpitch event. Attending teams will get access to the lab and also receive data from the cameras located on the fields that will shed light on player performance during in-game competition. College coaches from the top Division 1 programs will attend.

“Triple Crown Sports is committed to data and analytics in sport,” Keri King, CEO of Triple Crown, said in a written statement. “Using machine learning, artificial intelligence, game data and individual performance metrics, Triple Crown’s merger with CSE showcases our deep investment in helping athletes and teams grow in a complex space. Our new performance lab is where the most serious diamond sports athletes are evaluated or rehabbed. We are so excited to onboard CSE.”