Otter Products hires new CEO as former leader moves to chairman role

Otter Products CEO Trey Northrup. Courtesy Otter.

FORT COLLINS — Otter Products LLC, the Fort Collins-based manufacturer of OtterBox smartphone cases, has hired Trey Northrup as its new CEO.

Northrup, who spent the past four years as CEO of LIXIL Americas, a subsidiary of Japanese building-materials company LIXIL Corp., replaces former CEO JC Richardson, who will now serve as the chairman of Otter’s board of directors.

“Trey’s experience makes him the perfect fit to lead Otter Products into its next era,” Richardson said in a prepared statement. “As chairman of the board, I’m excited to work alongside him and the rest of our leadership team as they foster our culture and pursue our business goals.”