Gorilla Logic adds finance executive

BROOMFIELD — Broomfield-based digital product engineering services firm Gorilla Logic LLC recently hired Roberto Billa as its chief financial officer.

Billa, previously the North American head of finance at Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: TWKS), takes over from outgoing CFO Rick Gaisser, who will retire at the end of the month.

“Rick has been a critical member of our leadership team. We thank him for his dedication to Gorilla Logic over the years and wish him all the best in his retirement,” Gorilla Logic CEO Drew Naukam said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to welcome Roberto, as he will be an excellent leader for our world-class finance organization. He’s an ideal fit for our culture of innovation, and his experience applying best-in-class financial strategy and process at scale will be of tremendous value as we continue to expand.”Gorilla Logic has overhauled much of its C-suite in recent years. Naukam, a software consulting-industry veteran who spent a decade with Hitachi Consulting, was hired in September 2023, around the same time that Dave Barr was named chief delivery officer and Chris Johnson was appointed chief revenue officer.

