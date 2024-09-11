Exabeam appoints chief customer success officer

BROOMFIELD — Kish Dill has been appointed as chief customer success officer for Exabeam Inc., a global cybersecurity company.

Dill is the former chief product and customer officer at LogRhythm Inc. Prior to this position, Dill held roles in global professional services, product management, business transformation, and business operations, according to a news release.

In his new role, Dill will oversee professional services, customer success and renewals teams to lead the renewals strategy and collaborate with regional managers worldwide. Dill also will be responsible for developing programs and processes to maximize every opportunity to retain and grow Exabeam’s customer base. As one of his first key initiatives, he will work closely with account owners to upgrade LogRhythm Cloud and LogRhythm Axon customers to the cloud-native Exabeam Security Operations Platform, the release stated.

