Publishing technology company Sovrn hires CTO

Sovrn chief technology officer Will Duckworth. Courtesy Sovrn

BOULDER — Boulder-based publishing technology company Sovrn Holdings Inc. has named Will Duckworth its chief technology officer.

Duckworth was previously a senior vice president and head of engineering at iSpot.tv.

“A CTO with a diverse background across data, high-scale adtech, connected TV as well as a keen understanding of what we do for our customers is critical to our success. Will brings with him a balance of pragmatic solutions and forward-looking ideas,” Sovrn CEO Walter Knapp said in a prepared statement. “With Will on the leadership team, I’m confident Sovrn will continue to solve important problems for our customers in a way that efficiently scales and makes better use of our massive data assets.”

Duckworth’s hiring comes less than a month after Sovrn added two other executives. Katie Derr, formerly of GEM Health Inc., is Sovrn’s new chief financial officer and Trish Gerlitz, who last worked at CrossFit LLC, is the company’s chief people officer.

SPONSORED CONTENT