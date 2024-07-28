SaaviHome expands franchise network to Boulder

DENVER — SaaviHome Franchise Co., Denver-based franchisor that provides smart-home technology-integration services, recently added new franchise locations in Boulder and Castle Rock.

A.J. Kuhrmeyer, SaaviHome’s first franchisee, will run the new businesses.

“I am humbled with the expansion of SaaviHome and welcome A.J. as our first franchisee,” SaaviHome CEO Gavin Lantzy said in a prepared statement. “His entrepreneurial spirit and passion for smart home technology align perfectly with our values. Our mission is to build a national brand that prioritizes the customer experience with easy-to-use technology that lets homeowners relax, entertain, and feel safe at home. We are confident that A.J. will bring the same level of service to the Boulder and Castle Rock communities that SaaviHome is known for.”

