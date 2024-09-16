Vero Networks raises $80M in equity financing

BOULDER — VFN Holdings Inc., a Boulder fiber infrastructure company and broadband internet provider that does business as Vero Networks, said it has raised $80 million in preferred equity financing.

The fundraiser, which closed last month, was led by Delta-v Capital and funds managed by Hamilton Lane, with participation from existing Vero investors.

The money, Vero said, will be used in part to continue to build out its fiber network and to pursue acquisition opportunities.

“We are thrilled to have secured this level of commitment from our new capital partners,” said Greg Friedman, chief financial officer of Vero, a company founded in 2017 that claims a 21,000-customer network in 237 markets and 20 states. “This investment is a testament to the success Vero has had in serving our wholesale, enterprise, and retail customers, as well as the incredible effort and dedication of our fantastic team. This capital raise will allow Vero to broaden its market reach and accelerate our organic and inorganic expansion efforts.”