Amplifire adds finance chief

Jarrod Heinz

BOULDER — Knowledge Factor Inc., a software-as-a-service company that provides cognitive science-based assessment, training and data analytics and does business as Amplifire, recently hired Jarrod Heinz as its chief financial officer.

Heinz will succeed JK Hullet, who is retiring after 10 years with the company.

Amplifier’s new finance leader “brings over 20 years of experience as CFO for three technology companies, each achieving successful outcomes for financial sponsors under his financial leadership,” the company said in a news release. “Throughout his career, Heinz has prioritized fostering a collaborative and trusting culture among employees, earning him the respect and admiration of his colleagues. His strong commitment to employees and clients has consistently guided his approach, ensuring that companies deliver exceptional value to their clients.”

Amplifire, which offers workforce training via an adaptive-learning software platform that it claims “enables individuals to learn faster, retain knowledge longer, and perform better,” was bought in 2022 by Boston-based equity firm Polaris Partners. Amplifire focuses on customers in the health care, higher-education and corporate end-markets.

