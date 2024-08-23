Sovrn hires pair of executives

BOULDER — Boulder-based publishing technology company Sovrn Holdings Inc. has hired a pair of executives.

Katie Derr, formerly of GEM Health Inc., is Sovrn’s new chief financial officer and Trish Gerlitz, who last worked at CrossFit LLC, is the company’s chief people officer, Sovrn said in a news release.

“We are excited to expand our leadership team with two women of exceptional talent who will undoubtedly help us grow and thrive,” Sovrn CEO Walter Knapp said in the release. “Katie and Trish bring unmatched abilities and knowledge to our company and will help us keep the engine running behind the scenes. I am very much looking forward to working with them both and seeing Sovrn succeed with their respected leadership skills and incredible talent.”

