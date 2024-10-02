Boulder filmmaker Jerry Aronson wins lifetime-achievement award

Jerry Aronson won a lifetime-achievement award at Boulder County Film Commission’s Fall Schmoozer event in September. Courtesy Noah Katz/NJK Photography.

BOULDER — The Boulder County Film Commission last month presented Boulder filmmaker Jerry Aronson with its lifetime-achievement award.

Aronson, “who taught countless students during his 30-year term of teaching filmmaking at (the University of Colorado), was nominated for an Academy Award for his film “The Divided Trail”, and is best known for his film “The Life and Times of Allen Ginsberg,” a winner of the International Documentary Association Award,” BCFC said in a news release.