March home listings up throughout Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado

LOVELAND — Active listings of single-family homes in cities across Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley were up in March compared with the same month last year, according to new data from Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC, while year-over-year median sales prices increased in most of those markets.

The median March sales price in Boulder was $1,645,000, up 24.2% year over year.

There were 40 homes sold in the city on 208 active listings last month, 14.9% more listings than March 2024.

Estes Park homes sold for a median price of $880,000 in March, 9.5% more than the same month last year.

There were 14 homes sold last month on 114 active listings, 23.9% more listings than March 2024.

Fort Collins homes sold for a median price of $607,500 last month, 3.2% lower than March 2024.

There were 164 homes sold in the city last month on 545 active listings, 21.7% more listings than the same month last year.

The Greeley-Evans market posted a March median sale price of $430,500, up 1.3% year over year.

There were 110 homes sold last month on 265 active listings, 13.7% more listings than March 2024.

Longmont homes sold for a median price of $577,000 last month, down 5.1% from the previous March.

There were 55 homes sold in the city last month on 135 active listings, 27.4% more listings than some month in 2024.

Homes in the Loveland-Berthoud market sold for a median price of $582,450 in March, down 1.3% from the same month last year.

There were 110 homes sold in the market on 417 active listings, 48.9% more listings than March 2024.

