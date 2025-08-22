Changes coming for FLEX, COLT bus routes

LOVELAND and FORT COLLINS — FLEX, the city of Fort Collins’ TransFort regional bus system that connects that city with Loveland, Berthoud, Longmont and Boulder, will discontinue one of its routes in January when City of Loveland Transit (COLT) launches a new northward route.

The new COLT service will connect the North Transit Center in Loveland with the South Transit Center in Fort Collins, which serves several Fort Collins city routes as well as the MAX fixed-guideway bus rapid transit system. That new service will replace Transfort’s current FLEX F1 route, but will make the same stops.

Fares for the new COLT route will be the same as those on TransFort city buses: $1.25 for a one-way trip, 60 cents for seniors and individuals with disabilities, and free for youths and Colorado State University students.

As it discontinues the current FLEX F1, TransFort will combine FLEX routes F2 and F3 into a single service between Fort Collins, Loveland, Berthoud, Longmont and Boulder. This route is expected to run seven times daily, Monday through Friday and five times on Saturday, and will remain fare-free.

Two open houses will be held for the public to chat with staff about the changes: from 3 to 5 p.m. next Thursday at the North Transit Center on West 37th Street in Loveland and from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29, at the South Transit Center, 4915 Fossil Blvd. in Fort Collins.

