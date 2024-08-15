LL Flooring to close stores in Longmont, Loveland, 92 others

LL Flooring, the company formerly known as Lumber Liquidators that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, announced Wednesday that it plans to close stores in Longmont and Loveland as well as 92 others across the nation.

According to 9News, although the stores at 633 Frontage Road in Longmont and 2985 N. Garfield Ave. in Loveland will be shuttered, as will one in Thornton, more than 300 others are expected to remain open — including one at 2415 E. Mulberry St. in Fort Collins — as the company seeks buyers.

Virginia-based retailer LL Flooring changed its name from Lumber Liquidators after a report on CBS-TV’s “60 Minutes” revealed that dangerous levels of formaldehyde were found in the flooring sold there. In a 2019 settlement, the company agreed to pay $33 million in fines for misleading investors about the levels of the chemical in its laminate flooring.