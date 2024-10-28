Green Dragon to close Colorado dispensaries

EDGEWATER — Green Dragon will close its Denver grow operation, as well as 17 Colorado dispensaries.

BusinessDen reports that the Edgewater-based company filed a WARN notice with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment that it would close the grow operation at 830 Wyandot St., eliminating 59 workers by the end of the year. The company also told BusinessDen that its Colorado dispensaries also would close, including locations in Boulder and Fort Collins.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires advance notice of layoffs that meet certain thresholds.

