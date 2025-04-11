University of Texas officer to lead University of Colorado’s police force

BOULDER — University of Texas at Austin assistant chief of police Ashley Griffin will take over as the chief of the University of Colorado Boulder’s police force in July.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected to serve as the chief of police at CU Boulder and be part of the Division of Public Safety,” Griffin in a prepared statement. “I am excited for this new endeavor and will focus on developing relationships with the CU community, work collaboratively with all stakeholders, and continue to foster an environment where students, staff, faculty and visitors are safe.”

Griffin assumes the chief role from Doreen Jokerst, who left CUPD last year to become chief of police in Overland Park, Kansas.

Ashley Griffin

