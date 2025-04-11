Legal & Courts  April 11, 2025

Judge dismisses Future Legends’ bankruptcy case

future legends
The Future Legends sign off of Diamond Valley Way is an entry into the complex. Sharon Dunn/BizWest.
By

A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Nevada has dismissed the bankruptcy filing that has been buffering the Future Legends Sports Complex’s continued operations for the last five months, noting that the case was filed as a way to avoid litigation in state court, and that managing member Jeff Katofsky’s credibility in the matter was questionable.

