Judge dismisses Future Legends’ bankruptcy case
A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Nevada has dismissed the bankruptcy filing that has been buffering the Future Legends Sports Complex’s continued operations for the last five months, noting that the case was filed as a way to avoid litigation in state court, and that managing member Jeff Katofsky’s credibility in the matter was questionable.
THIS ARTICLE IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Continue reading for less than $3 per week!
Get a month of award-winning local business news, trends and insights
Access award-winning content today!