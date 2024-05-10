Lawsuit alleges Future Legends owes $425K for sports-court construction

WINDSOR — A builder of athletics courts is claiming in a lawsuit filed this week that the operators of the Future Legends sports complex have failed to pay for the construction of a trio of facilities at its Windsor site, even after reaching a settlement for the bill late last year.

Highlands Ranch-based Sport Courts of the Rockies LLC, in a complaint filed in Weld County District Court, alleges that Future Legends and its founder, Jeff Katofsky, failed to pay for construction work on sand volleyball courts, pickleball courts and an indoor dome at the 118-acre Diamond Valley Drive sports complex that’s home to minor-league baseball and soccer clubs.

Last November, Sport Courts claims to have recorded a mechanic’s lien in the amount of $467,000 for unpaid work at Future Legends, representatives of which did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

In March 2024, the complaint said, the parties agreed to a settlement in which Future Legends agreed to pay Sport Courts $425,000 in two installments. The settlement, Sport Courts alleges, was personally guaranteed by Katofsky.

The first payment was due April 1, but was not received, alleges Sport Courts, which is now demanding payment of the settlement amount, interest, attorneys fees and other costs.

Future Legends announced in March that it would delay the opening of its primary stadium. Known as TicketSocket Park, the 6,500-seat is expected to be the future home of the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, a men’s soccer team in the USL League One; NoCo Rain FC, a women’s soccer team in the USL W League; and the Northern Colorado Owlz, a Pioneer League baseball team.

The operators of the complex, which is also home to a host of fields and facilities for amateur athletes in a number of sports, have been involved in a number of legal spats — both as a plaintiff and a defendant — since the project began development about four years ago.

For example, Greeley-based Hensel Phelps Construction Co., the former general contractor on the project, filed suit in 2021 against Future Legends LLC and related legal entities to recover $1.5 million in unpaid bills, plus interest, damages and costs, on the project. Adept Concrete Ltd. of Burlington, Colorado in 2023 sued Future Legends, claiming that it has not been paid for all of its work on the project.

Future Legends sued its lighting contractor in 2022, alleging that Qualite Sports Lighting LLC has failed to deliver on its nearly $3.5 million deal.

A handful of these cases have been closed — some likely through settlement deals similar to the one struck with Sport Courts — while others remain open.

The case is Sport Court of the Rockies LLC vs. Future Legends LLC et al, case number 2024CV30419, filed May 9, 2024 in Weld County District Court.