October home listings, sales up across Northern Colorado, Boulder Valley Median sales price data offers mixed results

The number of homes sold and the number of active listings increased in October compared with the same month last year across Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley. But new data from Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC show that median sales prices rose year over year in some markets and fell in others.

The median sales price for Boulder homes in October was $1.4 million, down 9.7% year over year.

There were 46 homes sold in Boulder last month on 177 active listings, 8.6% more listings than the same month last year.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The median October sales price in Estes Park was $675,000. While that figure was up 0.7% from October 2024, it was the second-lowest monthly price in 2024 thus far.

In Estes Park, 19 homes were sold last month from 149 active listings, an 18.3% year-over-year increase in listings.

Fort Collins posted an October median sales price of $628,850, up 8.3% from the same month last year and the second-highest figure of 2024.

The city had 193 homes sold last month on 613 listings, 24.6% more homes than were listed last October.

The Greeley-Evans market had a median October sales price of $415,000, down 2.4% year over year and the second-lowest price recorded in 2024.

The market saw 88 homes sold last month on 265 active listings, an increase of 15.2% over October 2023.

The median October sales price in Longmont was $607,000, 3.7% lower than the same month last year.

There were 54 homes sold last month in the city on 160 active listings, 22.1% more listings than October 2023.

The Loveland-Berthoud market saw median sales price rise 4% year over year to $572,000 in October.

There were 126 homes sold last month in the market on 434 active listings, a listings increase of 29.2% from the previous October.

on Facebook on LinkedIn