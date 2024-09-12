Trends in home-sales activity vary across region

LOVELAND — Home sales, active listings and median prices were a mixed bag across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado in August compared with last year, with some figures edging upward but others down slightly from 2023, according to data released this week by Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC.

The median sale price of a home in Boulder was $1.325 million in August, down 12.5% from the $1.515 million recorded in the same month last year and from $1.47 million last month. Boulder saw 37 August sales on 201 active listings, 13.6% more listings than the same month last year and 15 more sales than in August 2023.

Estes Park had 26 homes sold in August on 165 active listings, a 22.2% year-over-year jump from 135 in the same month last year. Homes in August sold at a median price of $734,500, up 15.2% from $637,500 in August 2023.

SPONSORED CONTENT

In Fort Collins, 173 homes sold last month on 705 active listings, 31% more listings than the 536 in August 2023. The median August sales price in the city was $600,000, up 0.8% from the $595,000 in the same month last year.

The Greeley-Evans market saw 89 homes sold in August out of 281 listings, up 8.1% from 260 active listings in the same month last year. The median sales price fell 2.9% year over year to $430,000 last month, compared with $442,900 for the same month last year.

Longmont had 55 sales last month on 170 active listings, soaring 23.2% from the 138 active listings in August 2023. The median price of the homes sold last month was $650,000, up 8.3% from the $600,000 median in August 2023.

Last month, 142 homes sold in the Loveland-Berthoud market out of 447 active listings, 33.4% more than the 335 in August 2023. Its median sales price rose 3.3% year over year from $593,700 in August 2023 to $595,000 in August 2024.