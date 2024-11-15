Last chance to register for Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference

BOULDER — Ticket sales soon will end for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference, scheduled for Nov. 21 at the Embassy Suites in Boulder.

Real estate professionals are eligible to earn seven continuing-education credits at the event. The credits are offered through BoLo Realtors and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.

The conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with sessions focused on aspects of residential and commercial real estate, including a residential forecast by Todd Gullette, managing broker of Re/Max of Boulder. Registration will open at 7:30 a.m.

Geoffrey Keyes, managing broker of Keys Commercial Real Estate LLC, will lead a panel discussion of trends in the commercial sector.

Lawrence Yun, chief economist with the National Association of Realtors, will deliver a keynote address on national trends in the real estate and mortgage markets.

Other sessions will explore:

Destination 2025: Strategies for Navigating the Office Market will explore dynamics surrounding office leases and loan renewals.

Housing Policy Landscape: a discussion of state and local policy initiatives to boost housing construction, including affordable housing.

Investor Analysis: examining how national investors view the Boulder market compared with other regions of the country.

The New Paradigm: exploring how compensation structures for residential brokers have changed due to recent court settlements.

Breaking Ground: exploring new development projects in seven area cities.

Those interested can register for the conference on the BizWest website. The registration fee is $85, with the price going to $95 for same-day registration. CE credits are purchased separately and are available for $20.Sponsors include charter sponsor Re/Max of Boulder; title sponsor Elevations Credit Union; presenting sponsor Koelbel & Co.; and associate sponsors Alchemer, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti, Boulder Chamber, Boulder Creek Neighborhoods, Cottonwood Custom Builders, Eide Bailly, ENT Credit Union, First American Title, FirstBank, GTC, Longmont EDP, and Lyons Gaddis.

