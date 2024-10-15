The Hill Ambassador Program in Boulder funded through ’25

BOULDER — The Hill Ambassador Program, which provides hospitality, cleanliness and safety initiatives in Boulder’s University Hill commercial district, will continue to operate through at least 2025 thanks to $203,050 in financial and in-kind support from program partners such as the city, Downtown Boulder Partnership and the University of Colorado Boulder.

Launched in 2021, the program is designed to “focus on quality of life issues, such as cleanliness and safety, as well as hospitality services for businesses and visitors within The Hill commercial district,” a news release said. “Ambassador responsibilities include daily maintenance (graffiti removal, trash pick-up, etc.) as well as providing directions and helpful information to visitors and residents. DBP administers the program via Block by Block, a national company operating cleaning, safety, and hospitality services so that residents, visitors, and businesses can thrive.”For more information, visit TheHillBoulder.com/Ambassadors.

Ambassadors working to care for the University Hill business district in The Hill Ambassadors Program

