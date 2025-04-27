Conga hires CSU grad as CEO

BROOMFIELD — Conga, a Broomfield-based software-as-a-service company, recently hired Dave Osborne as its CEO, replacing previous leader Noel Goggin.

Conga is a trade name for AppExtremes Inc., which was acquired by Apttus Inc. in 2020 for $715 million. The combined company operates under the Conga brand, providing solutions for order configuration, execution, fulfillment and contract-renewal processes.

Osborne, a Colorado State University graduate, was most recently CEO of accounting-software firm Caseware International Inc.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I want to extend our gratitude to Noel Goggin for his outstanding leadership and invaluable contributions to Conga over the past several years. Under his leadership, the company strengthened its position in the industry and is well-positioned for future success,” Conga board chairman Charles Goodman said in a prepared statement. “As we look ahead to Conga’s next phase of growth, we are thrilled to welcome Dave Osborne as our new CEO. Dave brings the right combination of strategic vision, operational expertise, and industry experience, with a proven ability to integrate, scale, and drive enterprise value. His deep expertise in go-to-market execution, as well as M&A and growth strategy, makes him uniquely positioned to lead Conga into its future.”

