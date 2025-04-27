Respondology boosts Series A haul by $5M

BOULDER — Respondology LLC, a Boulder-based online brand-protection and comment-management platform, recently added $5 million to its previous $11 million Series A fundraising round.

The company provides users with a single interface that allows for identification and removal of malicious comments across multiple social media platforms. The intent is to create “a more engaging environment for brands and their followers while improving return-on-ad-spend for social media advertisers,” Respondology said when it closed its initial Series A in 2023.

The additional $5 million “will accelerate Respondology’s product development — enhancing existing capabilities and supporting the launch of a third flagship product — while also expanding the team and scaling go-to-market efforts to meet rapidly growing customer demand,” the company said in a news release.

