TraceGains buys nutrition-software firm NutriCalc

WESTMINSTER — Food and beverage supply-chain software company TraceGains Inc. recently acquired NutriCalc, a nutritional information calculation software platform.

“We’re excited about this acquisition because it offers a unique opportunity to drive industry advancement by merging top-tier nutritional calculation, reporting, and labeling solutions with TraceGains’ established compliance and product development leadership,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said in a news release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This acquisition counters the trend of overpriced, inferior solutions in the market, offering a superior, integrated solution at competitive prices. TraceGains and NutriCalc together deliver unparalleled value, cementing our position as a market leader,” Nowacki said in the release.